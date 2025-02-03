Wisconsin unable to keep momentum going vs. Purdue
After besting Michigan, the Badgers fall on the road
The Wisconsin women were unable to put a second straight win together on Sunday, coming up short at Purdue, 84-71.
After besting Michigan at home this past Wednesday to snap a long losing streak, the Badgers (11-11, 2-9) were hoping to make it two in a row.
Serah Williams was 8 of 14 from the field for 28 points to lead Wisconsin, adding seven rebounds. Tess Myers scored 17 with five made 3-pointers and both Carter McCray and Ronnie Porter added 11.
For Purdue, Kendall Puryear had 18 and Sophie Swanson 17 off the bench.
Wisconsin now hosts USC on Wednesday, as the Trojans will be coming in off a loss to Iowa on Sunday.
