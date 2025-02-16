Wisconsin 'united' following ejection of Kamari McGee, says Greg Gard
The Wisconsin men showed they are a mentally tough unit fit for a long postseason run this March on Saturday.
After the ejection of key reserve Kamari McGee to a questionable Flagarant Two call late in the first half at Purdue, the Badgers put together one of their more complete halves of basketball this season, knocking off the seventh-ranked Boilermakers on the road, 94-84.
John Tonje scored 32 as Wisconsin (20-5, 10-4) won for the fourth consecutive time and improved to 12-2 over the last 14.
“They’re just extremely confident,” Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard said after the win. “They know they are a really good team. We’ve got some major star power too with some guys but they rallied together.
“I think McGee getting ejected threw a little bit more gas on our fire and really united us.”
Gard admitted that the on-court coaching was hardly used because “they were so engaged and instrumental and instructive with what they wanted to do on both ends of the floor.”
“Just really happy for them because they’ve bonded together,” he said. “In this day and age, as you’ve heard me talk, it’s always a question in the transient nature in college athletics. But this group has committed to each other and committed to being the best team they can be.”
Wisconsin will return home where they play the next three games starting Tuesday with Illinois. They also host Oregon and Washington before a MArch showdown at Michigan State.