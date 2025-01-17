Wisconsin women done in by rough fourth quarter yet again
Once again, the Wisconsin women showed they can play with anybody.
But a tough stretch of action at critical times sent the Badgers to an 80-69 loss to No. 9 Ohio State Thursday night.
The Buckeyes (17-0, 6-0) remained perfect in league play thanks to a 27-point night from Jaloni Cambridge, who also had eight rebounds and four assists. Chance Gray added 22 points with five made 3-pointers and Cotie McMahon finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
For Wisconsin (10-8, 1-6), Serah Williams scored 20 with 17 rebounds and six assists, as Tess Myers sank six triples for 18. Lily Krahn added 16 points and three assists off the bench, making four 3-pointers.
As a team, the Badgers shot 45 percent from the field and made 12 triples, holding a slim rebounding advantage But 19 turnovers that led to 17 points hurt them in this one.
Ohio State was also plus-10 on points in the paint and held a 17-5 edge in fast-break points.
Wisconsin will try to snap a six-game losing streak when they travel to Nebraska on Monday.