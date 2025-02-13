All Badgers

Wisconsin women fall by 20 on road at Michigan State

Double-double by Serah Williams not enough for upset

Serah Williams had a double-double in a loss to Michigan State Wednesday night.
The Wisconsin women had no answer vs. No. 21 Michigan State Wednesday night, falling at East Lansing, 91-71.

The loss marked the fourth straight for the Badgers, who fell to a disappointing 2-12 in Big Ten Conference action.

Serah Williams had a double-double, scoring 23 points with 12 rebounds to lead the way for Wisconsin. Carter McCray added 16 points but no other Badger hit double figures as the team shot just 5 of 19 from the 3-point line.

Grace VanSlooten led four Michigan State players in double figures with 22, going 10 of 13 from the field. The Spartans shot 59 percent from the field and buried eight 3-pointers. 

Wisconsin committed 19 turnovers, which led directly to 27 points for Michigan State, who also held a plus-8 advantage on fast-break points, blocked seven shots and led by as many as 27.

The Badgers remain on the road, heading to Penn State Sunday.

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

