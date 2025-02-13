Wisconsin women fall by 20 on road at Michigan State
The Wisconsin women had no answer vs. No. 21 Michigan State Wednesday night, falling at East Lansing, 91-71.
The loss marked the fourth straight for the Badgers, who fell to a disappointing 2-12 in Big Ten Conference action.
Serah Williams had a double-double, scoring 23 points with 12 rebounds to lead the way for Wisconsin. Carter McCray added 16 points but no other Badger hit double figures as the team shot just 5 of 19 from the 3-point line.
Grace VanSlooten led four Michigan State players in double figures with 22, going 10 of 13 from the field. The Spartans shot 59 percent from the field and buried eight 3-pointers.
Wisconsin committed 19 turnovers, which led directly to 27 points for Michigan State, who also held a plus-8 advantage on fast-break points, blocked seven shots and led by as many as 27.
The Badgers remain on the road, heading to Penn State Sunday.