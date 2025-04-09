Wisconsin women get to work with transfer portal addition
The Robin Pingeton era at Wisconsin finally has a new player. Former NC State guard Laci Steele will join the Badgers for the 2025-26 season.
Wisconsin saw a number of key players, including leading scorer and rebounder Serah Williams, enter the transfer portal following the exit of head coach Marisa Moseley. The junior was part of the Wolfpack team that reached the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 this past season.
As a freshman, Steele played in 32 games for NC State, averaging 3.4 points with 20 made 3-pointers in just under 12 minutes of action. The Wolfpack won the ACC Tournament title and advanced to the NCAA Final Four.
“I’m thrilled to join the Badger family and bring my passion for the game to Wisconsin,” Steele said. “Let’s build something special together.”
Steele is a native of Oklahoma where she was a McDonald’s All-American nominee. She helped lead Edmond North High School to back-to-back state championships, graduating as the program’s all-time leader in points and steals.