Wisconsin women lose yet another player to transfer portal
Despite finding a new head coach, the defections continue for the Wisconsin women’s basketball program. The latest player to enter the transfer portal is sophomore guard D’Yanis Jimenez.
Jimenez averaged under two points with just over a rebound and 1.6 assists per game this past season for the Badgers. She did have a strong freshman campaign, posting almost seven points and 2.5 rebounds while earning multiple Big Ten Conference Freshman of the Week honors.
Her decision to enter the transfer portal follows the same path of Serah Williams, Carter McCray, Ronnie Porter, Tessa Grady and Gracie Grzesk.
Wisconsin hired former Missouri leader Robin Pingeton as the new head coach earlier this month. Pingeton replaces Marisa Moseley, who stepped down after the season.