Wisconsin women lose yet another player to transfer portal

NEWS: Wisconsin D'Yanis Jimenez (@DYanisJimenez1) enters the transfer portal, sources tell @BTNScouting .



The 5-8 Guard is a Sophomore from Cape Coral,FL. She's ready to help a team with her defense & scoring upside!



1.8 PTS | 1.3 RBS | 1.6 AST



Freshman year stats 6.9 PTS |… pic.twitter.com/nsunzGfizR