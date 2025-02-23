Wisconsin women pull off win over Northwestern
The Wisconsin women moved a game closer to the .500 mark overall with a 73-68 victory over Northwestern at home on Sunday afternoon.
Carter McCray shouldered the load this time, scoring 22 points with 11 rebounds to lead the way for the Badgers (13-14, 4-12). Serah Williams added 15 points with five rebounds, four assists and three blocks while Ronnie Porter had 10 points with eight assists.
As a team, Wisconsin shot 43 percent from the field and knocked down 7 of 13 from the 3-point line. Halle Douglass chipped in eight points and seven rebounds.
For Northwestern, Caileigh Walsh had 18 with Taylor Williams and Melannie Daley both scoring 17. Williams also pulled down 11 rebounds.
Wisconsin heads to third-ranked UCLA on Wednesday before closing the season at Iowa next Sunday.