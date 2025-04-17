Wisconsin women receive a Gift through transfer portal
The Wisconsin women’s basketball team needs players. New head coach Robin Pingeton continues to work through the transfer portal to make that happen, adding a second key commit with the signing of Gift Uchenna.
At Southern Illinois last season, Uchenna averaged a double-double, posting 14.5 points and almost 13 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-3 Uchenna will be a senior under Pingeton, who enters her first season with the Badgers.
Uchenna, a native of Nigeria, made the all-Missouri Valley Conference third team last season. Her 12.8 rebounds per game ranked second in the nation, as she was fourth with 21 double-doubles.
Wisconsin added Laci Steele from NC State earlier this month through the transfer portal. Key players such as all-Big Ten selection Serah Williams and others entered the portal following the completion of the season and departure of then-head coach Marisa Moseley.