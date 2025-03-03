Wisconsin women receive assignment for Big Ten tourney
The Wisconsin women have an immediate rematch to start action in the Big Ten Conference Tournament.
Over the weekend, the Badgers concluded the regular season with a loss at Iowa. The two will square off on Wednesday in the first round of the league tourney live on Peacock from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The winner between Wisconsin and Iowa gets Michigan State on Thursday night.
USC is the No. 1 seed with UCLA, Ohio State and Maryland also receiving double byes into the quarterfinals. The championship game is set for Sunday, March 9 live on CBS.
2025 TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament
Wednesday, March 5 – First Round
Game 1 | #12 Washington vs. #13 Minnesota | 3:30 p.m. ET | Peacock
Game 2 | #10 Nebraska vs. #15 Rutgers | 25 minutes following Game 1 | Peacock
Game 3 | #11 Iowa vs. #14 Wisconsin | 25 minutes following Game 2 | Peacock
Thursday, March 6 – Second Round
Game 4 | #8 Oregon vs. #9 Indiana | 12 p.m. ET | BTN
Game 5 | #5 Michigan vs. G1 Winner | 25 minutes following Game 4 | BTN
Game 6 | #7 Illinois vs. G2 Winner | 6:30 p.m. ET | BTN
Game 7 | #6 Michigan State vs. G3 Winner | 25 minutes following Game 6 | BTN
Friday, March 7 – Quarterfinals
Game 8 | #1 USC vs. G4 Winner | 12 p.m. ET | BTN
Game 9 | #4 Maryland vs. G5 Winner | 25 minutes following Game 8 | BTN
Game 10 | #2 UCLA vs. G6 Winner | 6:30 p.m. ET | BTN
Game 11 | #3 Ohio State vs. G7 Winner | 25 minutes following Game 10 | BTN
Saturday, March 8 – Semifinals
Game 12 | G8 Winner vs. G9 Winner | 3 p.m. ET | BTN
Game 13 | G10 Winner vs. G11 Winner | 5:30 p.m. ET | BTN
Sunday, March 9 – Championship
Game 14 | G12 Winner vs. G13 Winner | 4:30 p.m. ET | CBS