Wisconsin women secure third Big Ten victory of year
Serah Williams had another double-double and the Wisconsin women picked up their third Big Ten Conference victory of the season on Sunday.
The Badgers snapped a four-game losing skid with a 75-68 victory at Penn State. Williams led the way with 23 points and 10 rebounds.
It was the first league road win of the season for Wisconsin (12-14, 3-12), and the first time they were victorious away from home since a 71-64 double-overtime triumph at Butler in early December.
Ronnie Porter also had a double-double, scoring 18 points while dishing out 12 assists. Halle Douglass had 17 off the bench, sinking four 3-pointers, while Carter McCray chipped in 15 points and seven rebounds.
Wisconsin shot 45 percent from the field and had 22 assists on 28 made field goals.
For Penn State, Gracie Merkle scored a game-high 28 points with 12 rebounds.
The Badgers return to the court next Sunday when they host Northwestern.