Wisconsin women see season come to a close, 81-54

Turbulent year ends for the Badgers with loss in Big Ten tourney

Dana Becker

Wisconsin Badgers forward Serah Williams (25) and Iowa Hawkeyes forward Addison O'Grady (44) fight for a rebound Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in a round one game at the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
It has been an up-and-down season for the Wisconsin women to say the least.

And now it is over.

The Badgers fell to Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament opening round Wednesday in Indianapolis, 81-54. Wisconsin ends the year 13-17 overall.

The Hawkeyes (21-9) advance to face Michigan State on Thursday.

Serah Williams had another strong showing for the Badgers, scoring a game-high 22 points with five blocked shots, five rebounds and three steals. She was the only player in double figures, though, as Carter McCray, Ronnie Porter and Natalie Leuzinger each scored six.

Porter added six assists and Leuzinger had five with three steals. 

For Iowa, Lucy Olsen scored 19, hitting three 3-pointers, as three other starters each scored nine.

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

