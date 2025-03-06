Wisconsin women see season come to a close, 81-54
Turbulent year ends for the Badgers with loss in Big Ten tourney
In this story:
It has been an up-and-down season for the Wisconsin women to say the least.
And now it is over.
The Badgers fell to Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament opening round Wednesday in Indianapolis, 81-54. Wisconsin ends the year 13-17 overall.
The Hawkeyes (21-9) advance to face Michigan State on Thursday.
Serah Williams had another strong showing for the Badgers, scoring a game-high 22 points with five blocked shots, five rebounds and three steals. She was the only player in double figures, though, as Carter McCray, Ronnie Porter and Natalie Leuzinger each scored six.
Porter added six assists and Leuzinger had five with three steals.
For Iowa, Lucy Olsen scored 19, hitting three 3-pointers, as three other starters each scored nine.
Published