Wisconsin women sent to eighth straight defeat, 71-50
It has been a rough month for the Wisconsin women.
Caught in the grind of the Big Ten Conference, the Badgers were dealt an eighth straight loss on Sunday, falling to No. 23 Minnesota, 71-50.
Wisconsin (10-10, 1-8) last won on Dec. 20 when they topped Albany. They have suffered three losses to ranked teams during this slide, with five of those games coming on the road.
Serah Williams scored 16 points and had six rebounds to lead the way.
For Minnesota, Grace Grocholski had 17 with Mallory Heyer scoring 15 with 11 rebounds. While the Gophers shot just 40 percent from the field, they were plus-12 in the rebounding column and forced 23 turnovers which led to 23 points.
Nothing gets easier for Wisconsin, as they host No. 24 Michigan on Wednesday, are at Purdue next Sunday and welcome in fourth-ranked USC after that.