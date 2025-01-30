Wisconsin women snap long losing streak, stun Michigan, 82-75
The Wisconsin women can finally celebrate 2025, as they posted their first win of the new year Wednesday night over Michigan, 82-75.
Coming into the game, the Badgers (11-10, 2-8) had dropped eight in a row. Their last victory came on Dec. 20 when they topped UAlbany at home.
Since that time, Wisconsin has lost seven of those eight by double digits.
But on this night, it all came together for them.
The Badgers outscored Michigan (14-7, 5-5) in the fourth, 29-22, as Serah Williams led five players in double figures with 22. She also had seven rebounds and blocked two shots.
Lily Krahn posted 14 off the bench, sinking four 3-pointers, while Natalie Leuzinger and Tess Myers both had 12. As a team, Wisconsin shot 53 percent from the field, made 12 of 25 shots from deep and were 18-for-21 at the charity stripe.
Carter McCray had 10 points and nine rebounds while Ronnie Porter dished out eight assists with three steals.
For Michigan, Olivia Olson had a game-high 30 points with Syla Swords adding 18.
The Badgers hit the road to face Purdue on Saturday before returning home to welcome in Juju Watkins and USC next Wednesday.