Wisconsin women with no answer at Iowa, 81-66

Badgers suffer tough road loss heading into postseason

Dana Becker

The Wisconsin women fell at Iowa on Sunday in Big Ten Conference action.
/ Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Looking for some momentum, the Wisconsin women were denied by Iowa on Sunday inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, 81-66.

The Badgers held a 21-20 lead after the first, and the contest was tied at the half before the Hawkeyes outscored Wisconsin over the final 20 minutes, 45-30. 

Serah Williams had a double-double for the Badgers with 18 points and 10 rebounds while Carter McCray added 17 points and 10 rebounds for her own double-double. Tess Myers joined them in double figures with 12.

Iowa was led by Lucy Olsen’s game-high 22 points with Hannah Stuelke adding 21 and 15 rebounds. 

These two teams will square off in a rematch in the opening round of the upcoming Big Ten Conference Tournament.

