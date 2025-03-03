Wisconsin women with no answer at Iowa, 81-66
Badgers suffer tough road loss heading into postseason
In this story:
Looking for some momentum, the Wisconsin women were denied by Iowa on Sunday inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, 81-66.
The Badgers held a 21-20 lead after the first, and the contest was tied at the half before the Hawkeyes outscored Wisconsin over the final 20 minutes, 45-30.
Serah Williams had a double-double for the Badgers with 18 points and 10 rebounds while Carter McCray added 17 points and 10 rebounds for her own double-double. Tess Myers joined them in double figures with 12.
Iowa was led by Lucy Olsen’s game-high 22 points with Hannah Stuelke adding 21 and 15 rebounds.
These two teams will square off in a rematch in the opening round of the upcoming Big Ten Conference Tournament.
Published