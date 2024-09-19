With Big Ten slate revealed, full 2024-25 schedule set for Badgers men's basketball
The Badgers will open conference play on Dec. 3 against Michigan.
In this story:
The Big Ten released official schedules for all 18 men's basketball programs on Thursday, and Wisconsin will open conference play on Dec. 3 against Michigan at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
The Badgers will play 20 conference games in 2024-25. Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota will be the only three teams they will play twice. Other notable games include road contests at Southern California on Jan. 18 and at UCLA on Jan. 21 — their only two games on the West Coast.
Wisconsin's full men's basketball schedule
- Oct. 30 vs. Wis.-River Falls (exhibition)
- Nov. 4 vs. Holy Cross
- Nov. 7 vs. Montana State
- Nov. 10 vs. Appalachian State
- Nov. 15 vs. Arizona
- Nov. 18 vs. UTRGV
- Nov. 22 vs. UCF (Greenbrier Tip-Off)
- Nov. 24 vs. Pitt or LSU (Greenbrier Tip-Off)
- Nov. 30 vs. Chicago State
- Dec. 7 @ Marquette
- Dec. 3 vs. Michigan
- Dec. 10 @ Illinois
- Dec. 14 vs. Butler (Indy Classic)
- Dec. 22 vs. Detroit Mercy
- Jan. 3 vs. Iowa
- Jan. 6 @ Rutgers
- Jan. 10 vs. Minnesota
- Jan. 14 vs. Ohio State
- Jan. 18 @ USC
- Jan. 21 @ UCLA
- Jan. 26 vs. Nebraska
- Jan. 20 @ Maryland
- Feb. 1 @ Northwestern
- Feb. 4 vs. Indiana
- Feb. 8 @ Iowa
- Feb. 15 @ Purdue
- Feb. 18 vs. Illinois
- Feb. 22 vs. Oregon
- Feb. 25 vs. Washington
- March 2 @ Michigan State
- March 5 @ Minnesota
- March 8 vs. Penn State
Published