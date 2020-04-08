Dallas Cowboys Conduct Virtual Interview with Wisconsin LB Zack Baun

As the COVID-19 pandemic changes normal, everyday life, the way NFL teams are preparing for the upcoming draft later this month has also been modified.

Recently, the Dallas Cowboys have started to release a couple of small excerpts of how it is conducting interviews with prospects. On Tuesday, that included Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun.

The Cowboys' official website titled the article accompanying the video as "Possible Pick: Baun Virtually Visits With Cowboys." Looking at the video below, the Brown Deer, Wis., native "met" with various staff, including new head coach Mike McCarthy, team owner Jerry Jones, defensive coordinator Mike Nolan and linebackers coach Scott McCurley via a video conference.

In the 40-second excerpt, Baun discusses his love of the game and also answers a question from Jones about what compliment someone would give him as a football player.

Based off Baun's combine and pro day numbers from about a month ago, you can see why many see him as a potential late first-round or second-round selection:

NFL Scouting Combine Stats

Based off of NFL.com's draft profile of Baun (which has him at 238 pounds) and its combine tracker, here is a full breakdown of all of his results from his time in Indianapolis:

40-Yard Dash: 4.65 seconds (tied for 13th of 30 linebackers who performed drill)

Bench Press: 24 reps of 225 pounds (third of 27 linebackers who performed drill)

Vertical Jump: 32.5" (tied for 19th of 31 linebackers who performed drilled)

Broad Jump: 115" (27th of 31 linebackers who performed drill)

3-Cone Drill: 7.00 seconds (tied for fifth of 18 linebackers who performed drill)

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.31 seconds (10th of 19 linebackers who performed drill)

Wisconsin Pro Day Stats

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.08 seconds (per UW release)

The NFL Draft is slated to be held from April 23-25. Read more from the MMQB's Albert Breer from his March 30 article on how the pandemic and social distancing guidelines will affect organizations going into the annual extravaganza.