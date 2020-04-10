Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor to "Virtually Participate" in 2020 NFL Draft

With the 2020 NFL Draft two weeks away, the NFL announced on Thursday evening that 58 potential picks "will participate virtually" in this year's extravaganza.

Just exactly how the prospects will interact and take part is yet to be publicly declared at a later time, but Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor will be one of those nearly 60 prospects to do so.

When Taylor hears himself called will be worth watching. In Kevin Hanson's latest mock draft that was released on Thursday, the analyst projected the Los Angeles Chargers to select the prestigious collegiate back with the No. 37 overall selection in the second round.

Taylor is among 10 players from the Big Ten Conference that will be a part of this event. The others include:

Iowa: A.J. Epenesa, Tristan Wirfs

Minnesota: Antoine Winfield, Jr.

Michigan: Cesar Ruiz, Josh Uche

Ohio State: Chase Young, J.K. Dobbins, Jeffrey Okudah

Penn State: Yetur Gross-Matos

The 2020 NFL Draft is slated to take place on April 23-25. Stay tuned to AllBadgers.com for more in the coming weeks. Here's more from the NFL.com article that unveiled the participants: