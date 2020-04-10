AllBadgers
Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor to "Virtually Participate" in 2020 NFL Draft

Jake Kocorowski

With the 2020 NFL Draft two weeks away, the NFL announced on Thursday evening that 58 potential picks "will participate virtually" in this year's extravaganza.

Just exactly how the prospects will interact and take part is yet to be publicly declared at a later time, but Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor will be one of those nearly 60 prospects to do so. 

When Taylor hears himself called will be worth watching. In Kevin Hanson's latest mock draft that was released on Thursday, the analyst projected the Los Angeles Chargers to select the prestigious collegiate back with the No. 37 overall selection in the second round.

Taylor is among 10 players from the Big Ten Conference that will be a part of this event. The others include:

  • Iowa: A.J. Epenesa, Tristan Wirfs
  • Minnesota: Antoine Winfield, Jr.
  • Michigan: Cesar Ruiz, Josh Uche
  • Ohio State: Chase Young, J.K. Dobbins, Jeffrey Okudah
  • Penn State: Yetur Gross-Matos

The 2020 NFL Draft is slated to take place on April 23-25. Stay tuned to AllBadgers.com for more in the coming weeks. Here's more from the NFL.com article that unveiled the participants:

The NFL announced Monday that the league would hold a "fully virtual" draft due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. League and club facilities are set to remain closed indefinitely to ensure the NFL is in compliance with current novel coronavirus regulations, and therefore clubs were advised to prepare to conduct the draft outside of their facilities with personnel advised to be in separate locations, using phone and the internet to communicate.

