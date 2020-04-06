More NFL Mock Draft Love for Wisconsin's Zack Baun

We are now just about 2.5 weeks away from the 2020 NFL Draft. About a handful of Badgers have the opportunity to hear their name called coming up during the annual extravaganza. That being said, expect plenty more mock drafts upcoming, and AllBadgers.com will sort and work through each of these leading up to April 23-25.

In the past couple of days, The Draft Network has unleashed its "NFL Mock Draft Madness" on April 5 where its analysts are unveiling their recent first-round projections. Of course, two prominent names in the discussion to be selections early on -- linebacker Zack Baun and running back Jonathan Taylor -- were noted in a few of them as seen below:

Trevor Sikkema: Baun No. 26 to the Miami Dolphins; Taylor No. 32 to the Kansas City Chiefs

Benjamin Solak: Baun No. 26 to the Dolphins

Carter Donnick: Baun No. 30 to the Green Bay Packers

Rob Judin: Baun No. 23 to the New England Patriots

Drae Harris: Baun No. 29 to the Tennessee Titans

Kyle Crabbs: Baun No. 28 to the Baltimore Ravens

Also on April 5, CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson released his latest mock draft, and he has Baun going to Kansas City with the No. 32 overall pick. Under the same company, Will Brunson had Baun going to the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 27 selection in his April 2 iteration, while Josh Edwards unveiled an April 3 update that included the linebacker going to the Ravens at No. 28.

Sports Illustrated's Matt De Lima has Baun going No. 29 to the Titans, stating:

This feels like a best player available spot for Tennessee. Baun is a difference-maker edge rusher who can do a little of everything well. Undersized, but a legit athlete with serious upside.

On April 4, Luke Easterling from USA TODAY's DraftWire has Taylor going to the New Orleans Saints at No. 24. In this three-round mock, he has Baun dropping to the Dolphins at No. 56 and the Atlanta Falcons selecting Tyler Biadasz at No. 78.