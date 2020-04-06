AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

More NFL Mock Draft Love for Wisconsin's Zack Baun

Jake Kocorowski

We are now just about 2.5 weeks away from the 2020 NFL Draft. About a handful of Badgers have the opportunity to hear their name called coming up during the annual extravaganza. That being said, expect plenty more mock drafts upcoming, and AllBadgers.com will sort and work through each of these leading up to April 23-25.

In the past couple of days, The Draft Network has unleashed its "NFL Mock Draft Madness" on April 5 where its analysts are unveiling their recent first-round projections. Of course, two prominent names in the discussion to be selections early on -- linebacker Zack Baun and running back Jonathan Taylor -- were noted in a few of them as seen below:

Also on April 5, CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson released his latest mock draft, and he has Baun going to Kansas City with the No. 32 overall pick. Under the same company, Will Brunson had Baun going to the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 27 selection in his April 2 iteration, while Josh Edwards unveiled an April 3 update that included the linebacker going to the Ravens at No. 28.

Sports Illustrated's Matt De Lima has Baun going No. 29 to the Titans, stating:

This feels like a best player available spot for Tennessee. Baun is a difference-maker edge rusher who can do a little of everything well. Undersized, but a legit athlete with serious upside.

On April 4, Luke Easterling from USA TODAY's DraftWire has Taylor going to the New Orleans Saints at No. 24. In this three-round mock, he has Baun dropping to the Dolphins at No. 56 and the Atlanta Falcons selecting Tyler Biadasz at No. 78.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Two Wisconsin Badgers Named to NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team

Big-time accolades for a pair of former Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Offers 2021 DL Jeremiah Pittman

Recruiting continues despite no spring football.

Jake Kocorowski

Where Does Wisconsin Stand in Sports Illustrated's "Defensive Line U" Rankings?

Is Wisconsin "Edge U"?

Jake Kocorowski

2021 DL Mike Jarvis on Wisconsin, Nebraska Offers

A chat with the three-star defensive lineman.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Among Programs Sports Illustrated's "Tight End U" Rankings

More from SI in their positional series.

Jake Kocorowski

For Haakon Anderson, Walking On to Wisconsin a "Clear Choice"

A chat with the versatile playmaker from Verona.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Jake Kocorowski

2020 Recruit Haakon Anderson Commits to Wisconsin as Preferred Walk-On

More good news for the Badgers' 2020 class.

Jake Kocorowski

2015 Final Four Recall: Q&A with Wisconsin F Vitto Brown

A chat with the former Badger on one of the biggest wins in Wisconsin athletics history.

Jake Kocorowski

On This Date: Wisconsin Tames Kentucky in 2015 Final Four

One of the biggest games in Wisconsin athletics history took place on this date.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Among Programs in Sports Illustrated's "Running Back U" Rankings

Agree or disagree, Badgers fans?

Jake Kocorowski

by

akschaaf