2020 NFL Mock Draft: More Zack Baun, Jonathan Taylor, Badgers Projections

We are one week away from the 2020 NFL Draft, and the grind continues for predictions and projections for your favorite Wisconsin Badgers.

Two CBS Sports.com analysts released their mocks on Thursday. Chris Trapasso's two-round edition saw three Badgers selected. That includes running back Jonathan Taylor going to the Baltimore Ravens at No. 28 overall in the first round and linebacker Zack Baun joining former teammate Joe Schobert with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second at No. 42.

Sneaking into the bottom of that second round, Trapasso has the Los Angeles picking up center Tyler Biadasz with the No. 57 overall selection.

Earlier in the day, R.J. White unveiled his seven-round mock that showed four Wisconsin players drafted. The first was Baun to the Ravens at No. 28, a somewhat common prediction among other analysts. In this iteration, the Miami Dolphins scoop up Taylor later in the second round at No. 56.

Biadasz, the 2019 Rimington Trophy winnner, winds up as a late third-rounder in heading east to the New York Giants at No. 96. White then sees wide receiver Quintez Cephus dropping to the sixth round to the Rams with the No. 199 overall selection.

On April 14 in his fourth version of a mock draft, NFL.com's Bucky Brooks projected Baun heading to Baltimore at No. 28.

That same day, ESPN.com's Mel Kiper Jr. ($) also revealed his "Mock Draft 4.0," a two-round edition. The longtime NFL expert had the Badgers linebacker and consensus All-American go to the New England Patriots at No. 23 overall.

He also saw Taylor making his way to the NFC South and becoming a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round at No. 45 (with former Wisconsin back Dare Ogunbowale, and some new quarterback by the name of Tom Brady).

The 2020 NFL Draft takes place next week from April 23-25. Stay tuned to AllBadgers.com for more coverage as we count down the days to the annual extravaganza.