We are now under two weeks away from the 2020 NFL Draft, and yet mock set of mocks show a couple of former Wisconsin players being drafted early on.

On Saturday, CBSSports.com's Patrik Walker unveiled his latest draft projections, with Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun going to the Tennessee Titans with the No. 29 overall pick in the first round.

Also unveiled on Saturday, USA TODAY's DraftWire also released its latest iteration. Luke Easterling has a Badger going to the Titans on Day 1; however, that is running back Jonathan Taylor going to the AFC South franchise at No. 29. In his seven-round draft, he has Baun being selected early in the second round to the New York Giants at No. 36.

For those that do not remember, Giants outside linebacker coach (and former Wisconsin head coach) Bret Bielema worked out Baun and fellow draft prospect Chris Orr during UW's pro day on March 11.

Easterling also has the Atlanta Falcons drafting Tyler Biadasz in the third round with the No. 78 overall pick. His fourth-round predictions include Orr to the Detroit Lions and wide receiver Quintez Cephus to the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 109 and 127 overall, respectively.

Earlier this week on April 7, NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah dropped his

Mock Draft 3.0," and once again, Baun's name was listed in the first round. In what has become a somewhat-popular prediction among other projections this month, the veteran draft analyst has the Baltimore Ravens picking up the versatile 'backer at No. 28.

Be sure to check in with AllBadgers.com for more NFL Draft coverage coming up!