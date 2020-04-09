Five Badgers in Sports Illustrated's Latest NFL Mock Draft

We now sit just two weeks away from the 2020 NFL Draft, and the number of mocks will continue to roll through before the annual extravaganza begins on April 23.

Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson foreshadowed to AllBadgers.com recently that he would be unveiling more of his projected picks, and on Thursday morning, the publication unveiled his latest five-round mock draft.

This particular mock, which Hanson mentions does not have any trades, sees five former Wisconsin Badgers being selected. Though he does not have Zack Baun or Jonathan Taylor going in the first round of this particular iteration, he has them going to the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers at No. 33 and No. 37, respectively.

In the third round, Hanson projects the Miami Dolphins to take Tyler Biadasz with the No. 70 overall pick in the third round. That would have the 2019 Rimington Trophy winner and unanimous first-team All-American joining former Badgers Vince Biegel, Michael Deiter and Andrew Van Ginkel with the AFC East franchise.

Wide receiver Quintez Cephus finds a home in this mock early in Day 3, going to the Philadelphia Eagles with the last pick of the fourth round. This would see the Georgia native become teammates once again with another Wisconsin standout, linebacker T.J. Edwards.

Lastly, Hanson has inside linebacker Chris Orr -- who recorded consensus second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2019 -- going to the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round. Of course, Orr's older brother, Zach, played for the AFC North organization previously.

