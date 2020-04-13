AllBadgers
Wisconsin QB commit Deacon Hill Announced as Member of 2021 Polynesian Bowl Roster

Jake Kocorowski

On Monday, 247Sports and the Polynesian Bowl announced that Wisconsin quarterback commit Deacon Hill would be named to its 2021 roster. The prep all-star game's website already has the Santa Barbara, Calif., product as one of its participants for next year's game.

247Sports and Rivals both designate Hill as a three-star recruit, with 247Sports' composite rankings designating him as the No. 34 pro-style quarterback in the nation for the 2021 class.

Hill orally committed to Wisconsin last summer on June 25 and is part of the Badgers' nine-member recruiting class. His Hudl profile lists him at 6'4 and 225 pounds.

The signal caller finished last season with 22 touchdown passes and over 2,000 yards passing, according to an article from the Santa Barbara News-Press. He also helped guide his team in the postseason to the 2019 CIF-Southern Section championship game.

247Sports' Brandon Huffman reported in his Monday article that the 2021 Polynesian Bowl is planned to take place inside Honolulu's Aloha Stadium on January 23, 2021.

