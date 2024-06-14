4-star WR Eugene Hilton Jr., son of T.Y. Hilton, commits to Wisconsin
Zionsville, Indiana, four-star 2025 wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. verbally committed to Wisconsin Friday, doing so at 4 p.m. CT on Instagram live.
Hilton officially visited the Badgers program last weekend with his father, former NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. 247Sports ranks Eugene as the No. 58 wide receiver in the country and No. 363 overall player. He chose Wisconsin over top offers from other programs such as Georgia, Michigan and Miami (FL).
In his junior year of high school football in Zionsville, he totaled 46 catches for 836 yards and 10 touchdowns. He is now the second four-star wide receiver to join Wisconsin's 2025 class, joining Cameron Miller from Atco, New Jersey.
Full 2025 class (19 commitments)
- LB, Mason Posa (Albuquerque, NM)
- WR Eugene Hilton Jr. (Zionsville, IN)
- OT, Logan Powell (Phoenix, AZ)
- WR, Cameron Miller (Atco, NJ)
- OT, Nolan Davenport (Massillon, OH)
- OT, Michael Roeske (Wautoma, WI)
- CB, Rukeem Stroud (Tampa, FL)
- TE, Nizyi Davis (Indianpolis, IN)
- DL Torin Pettaway (Middleton, WI)
- LB, Cooper Catalano (Germantown, WI)
- CB, Jaimier Scott (Cincinnati, OH)
- LB, Brenden Anes (Franklin, TN)
- S, Remington Moss (Fredericksburg, VA)
- CB, Jahmere Washington (Chicago, IL)
- QB, Landyn Locke (Rockwall, TX)
- OT, Cam Clark (Dexter, MI)
- S, Grant Dean (Neenah, WI)
- LB, Samuel Lateju (Lawrenceville, NJ)
- ATH, Luke Emmerich (Monticello, MN)