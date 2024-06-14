4-star WR Eugene Hilton Jr., son of T.Y. Hilton, commits to Wisconsin

BREAKING: Class of 2025 WR Eugene Hilton Jr. has Committed to Wisconsin, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’1 195 WR from Zionsville, IN chose the Badgers over Georgia & Michigan



Is the Son of Former Indianapolis Colts & 4x Pro Bowl WR T.Y. Hilton



