5 most impactful transfers for Badgers football in 2024
The transfer portal has completely reshaped the way roster construction is done in college football. Wisconsin had a busy offseason and signed 15 players from the portal. They added plenty of talent, but which names will be the most impactful in 2024?
1. Tyler Van Dyke, QB (Miami, FL)
Quarterback is the most valuable position on the football field, and the Badgers added one of the best available. Miami (FL) transfer Tyler Van Dyke has 7,469 passing yards and 54 touchdowns in his college career. ESPN ranked him as the third-best quarterback in the portal, and he is slated to be the No. 1 signal caller in Madison this season.
2. Tawee Walker, RB (Oklahoma)
With Braelon Allen now on the New York Jets, veteran back Chez Mellusi is in line for a big 2024. Unfortunately, he has dealt with injuries throughout his career, so Oklahoma transfer Tawee Walker was brought in as the No. 2 option. He had 102 carries for 513 yards and seven touchdowns last season in Norman but could have more this season with the Badgers.
3. John Pius, EDGE (William & Mary)
Williams & Mary transfer edge defender John Pius does not have the same school recognition as other players on this list, but he could end up being the best transfer from this class. He comes to Wisconsin as a four-star transfer and a consensus top-10 player at his position. With nine or more sacks in each of the last two seasons, he could be the reason why Mike Tressell's defense takes a big step forward in 2024.
4. Leon Lowery, LB (Syracuse)
Last season for Syracuse, Leon Lowery broke out for 46 total tackles and 3.5 sacks. He comes to Wisconsin with multiple years of eligibility remaining but could make serious noise in 2024. The Badgers' linebacker room is wide open and at 6-foot-4, 239 pounds Lowery has all of the traits to be a major difference maker.
5. Tackett Curtis, LB (USC)
Hailing from Many, Louisiana, Tackett Curtis was a heralded four-star high school prospect who was supposed to turn around USC's defense. He had a big role as a true freshman last year, playing 355 snaps, but he struggled to find his footing with a 44.3 overall Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade. His success might not happen in year one, but he could be one of the most talented players on the Badgers' roster.