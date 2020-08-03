AllBadgers
Adam Bay Selected to Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List

Jake Kocorowski

Long snappers deserve awards and watch lists, too!

Wisconsin senior Adam Bay and 19 other long snappers were named to the Patrick Mannelly Award watch list that was released on Monday.

According to the award's official website, the honor "is presented to the overall best Long Snapper at the Division I FBS level. The winner must be of senior standing, have started 75% of games in his senior year, snap on punts and placements, and demonstrate a strong mentality, notable athleticism, as well as speed, accuracy and consistency in their snaps."

Since coming to Madison, Bay has cemented himself as the No. 1 long snapper for the program. He has played in all 41 possible games since coming into the college football landscape. That includes 14 contests each in 2017 and 2019, and 13 in 2018.

In a May discussion with AllBadgers.com, former punter/holder Connor Allen believes Bay has taken on a leadership role in the specialists group heading into next season.

2020 Wisconsin Watch List Candidates

AllBadgers.com's 'Stellar, Standard and Subpar' Series

AllBadgers.com's 20 in '20 Series:

20 on '20: Wisconsin's Fullbacks

Let's talk about a deep position group for Wisconsin's offense.

Jake Kocorowski

20 on '20: David Pfaff on Wisconsin's Defensive Line

Another former Badger talks about his former position group.

Jake Kocorowski

20 on '20: David Moorman on Wisconsin's Current Offensive Linemen

Our longest article of the series (so far), but a fun one discussing the Badgers' reloading o-line.

Jake Kocorowski

antibuddiesboards

Wisconsin Weekly Recruiting Recap

More offers for football, but the Badgers miss out on a couple of prospects.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Unveils Official Offers to Class of 2021

Looking at what the Badgers are sending some 2021 recruits.

Jake Kocorowski

Around the Sports Illustrated College Network: August 2

From national news down to the Big Ten, ACC, Big-12 and more!

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Offers 2022 Prospect Avery Powell

The Badgers extend an opportunity to yet another New Jersey prospect.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin the 'Favorite' to Win Big Ten West by cleveland.com Media Poll

More preseason polls from Big Ten media not affiliated with Sports Illustrated publishers.

Jake Kocorowski

MatthewMcGavic

Wisconsin QB Jack Coan Selected to Manning Award Watch List

The Badgers' QB1 with yet another early honor.

Jake Kocorowski

Reports: Big Ten Letter Discusses 'Preseason Camp' Start 'Decision,' Policies

Reported news about the conference and timing for fall camps to commence.

Jake Kocorowski