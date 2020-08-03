Adam Bay Selected to Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List

Long snappers deserve awards and watch lists, too!

Wisconsin senior Adam Bay and 19 other long snappers were named to the Patrick Mannelly Award watch list that was released on Monday.

According to the award's official website, the honor "is presented to the overall best Long Snapper at the Division I FBS level. The winner must be of senior standing, have started 75% of games in his senior year, snap on punts and placements, and demonstrate a strong mentality, notable athleticism, as well as speed, accuracy and consistency in their snaps."

Since coming to Madison, Bay has cemented himself as the No. 1 long snapper for the program. He has played in all 41 possible games since coming into the college football landscape. That includes 14 contests each in 2017 and 2019, and 13 in 2018.

In a May discussion with AllBadgers.com, former punter/holder Connor Allen believes Bay has taken on a leadership role in the specialists group heading into next season.

