REPORT: Former Wisconsin WR A.J. Taylor Receives Tryout for Green Bay Packers

Jake Kocorowski

Former Wisconsin wide receiver A.J. Taylor has worked his way back from injury, and he reportedly was able to showcase his talents for a familiar NFL franchise.

Taylor's received a tryout from the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, according to a list reported and tweeted by Sports Illustrated and MMQB's Albert Breer.

The wide out finished his UW career with 89 career receptions for 1,316 yards (14.8 yards per reception) and 10 touchdowns. He caught 23 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns during his final season as a Badger in 2019. 

Taylor's senior campaign ended prematurely during Wisconsin's regular-season finale, as he tore his Achilles tendon on a 2nd-and-7 catch during the second quarter at Minnesota on Nov. 30. One of his biggest plays last year came on a Nov. 16 reception at Nebraska that he turned into a 55-yard touchdown.

Statistically, Taylor's best season came in 2018 where he posted career highs in receptions (32), yards (521), and yards per catch (16.3).

Read more about Taylor's road back in AllBadgers.com article from May.

More Badgers in the NFL Coverage from AllBadgers.com

Previous A.J. Taylor Coverage from AllBadgers.com

Football

