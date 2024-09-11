Alabama coming to Wisconsin with 'it's us against the world' mentality
Wisconsin is preparing for No. 4 Alabama as a massive 16-point home underdog, but the Crimson Tide look like the ones preparing with their backs against the wall.
Alabama has averaged 52.5 points per game in its first two wins over Western Kentucky and USF and returning quarterback Jalen Milroe looks like a Heisman contender. After two close wins over Western Michigan and South Dakota, many people don't think the Badgers a chance of pulling off the upset.
There hasn't been much to be scared about through two weeks of Wisconsin football, but Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson is preparing as if 'Bama is the underdog.
"Just trying to make sure the guys are locked in knowing it's us against the world," Lawson told reporters.
Wisconsin fans know that Saturday is one of the biggest non-conference home games in program history. It is an opportunity for Luke Fickell and his staff to establish themselves amongst the top programs in the country and ring in a new era of Badgers football.
With 'Bama head coach Kalen DeBoer coming from Washington to replace Nick Saban as head coach, there were a lot of questions about whether Alabama would remain among the elite class of college football. They certainly look like a juggernaut to begin the season and that shows as Alabama as a 16-point road favorite.
The fact that the Crimson Tide are mega favorites with an "us againt the world" mentality probably isn't a good sign for the Badgers. We'll find out when they kick things off at 11 a.m. CT on FOX.