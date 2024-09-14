Alabama late-hit knocks Badgers QB Tyler Van Dyke out of game
Wisconsin's upset bid over Alabama got off on the wrong foot. On the first drive of the game starting QB Tyler Van Dyke was hit late by an Alamaba defender, sending him to the locker room.
It looked like a leg injury for Van Dyke, who was not able to put much weight on his lower half. He was in a quarterback battle with Braedyn Locke all offseason and the Badgers will now be forced to rely on the redshirt sophomore.
Locke started three games last season, completing 50% of his passes for 777 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. He will now be forced into action against the No. 4-ranked team in the country.
Wisconsin was still able to take advantage of Van Dyke's 5-5 star throwing the football, and they added a field goal on the first drive, jumping out to a 3-0 lead.