Four-star 2020 RB Jalen Berger Announces Commitment to Wisconsin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Jake Kocorowski

After Jonathan Taylor declared for the NFL Draft on Friday, Wisconsin received good news a day later on Saturday afternoon for its next recruiting class. In the second quarter of the 2020 All-American Bowl, running back Jalen Berger announced his verbal commitment to UW.

"I just felt very comfortable at Wisconsin," Berger said during the live broadcast on NBC. "Built a great relationship with Coach (John) Settle and (head coach Paul) Chryst, and the o-line is just amazing so the University of Wisconsin's for me."

247Sports, Rivals and ESPN all rate Berger as a four-star talent, as seen in the recruiting breakdown below. Rivals notes 31 offers for the 2020 back that includes Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and Tennessee.

On Dec. 26, Berger released his top five that included Wisconsin, UCLA, Penn State, LSU and his home-state Rutgers. The Ramsey, N.J. (Don Bosco Prep), product took an official visit to UW on the weekend of Nov. 9 when the Badgers played Big Ten West rival Iowa.

Wisconsin now holds 20 scholarship commitments for the 2020 class -- 19 of which signed in December. Berger's verbal pledge also gives head coach Paul Chryst and his staff five four-star commits according to the various recruiting services, joining projected offensive tackles Jack Nelson and Trey Wedig and outside linebackers Kaden Johnson and Nick Herbig.

Recruiting rankings

  • 247Sports composite rankings: Four stars, 0.9494 rating; No. 109 player in the nation; No. 11 running back in the nation; No. 2 player in New Jersey
  • 247Sports: Four stars, 91 rating, 6.0 rating; No. 200 player in the nation; No. 19 running back in the nation; No. 6 player in New Jersey
  • Rivals: Four stars; No. 49 player in the nation; No. 3 all-purpose back in the nation;
  • ESPN: Four stars, 83 rating; No. 13 athlete in the nation; No. 25 player in the region; No. 5 player in New Jersey

Hudl Highlights

