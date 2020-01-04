AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Wisconsin Signees, RB Target Jalen Berger at 2020 All-American Bowl

Wisconsin four-star signee Jack Nelson during his signing ceremony on Dec. 18Jake Kocorowski
Jake Kocorowski

The Wisconsin Badgers locked in two four-star offensive linemen during the 2020 early signing period when in-state standouts Jack Nelson and Trey Wedig sent in their respective National Letters of Intent (NLI) on Dec. 18. 

Before they make their way to Madison -- Nelson as a midyear enrollee and Wedig during the summer -- the two will participate in the 2020 All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Saturday.  On top of that, UW's top running back target will reportedly announce his college destination during the game as well.

Here's what you need to know before tuning into one of the biggest, if not the biggest, prep high school all-star game in the nation.

How to watch the 2020 All-American Bowl

  • What: 2020 All-American Bowl
  • When: Saturday, Jan. 4 at 12 p.m. CT
  • Where: Alamodome in San Antonio, Tex.
  • TV: NBC

Previous Badgers to play in game

Last year, current Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz took home All-American Bowl MVP honors after throwing for a game-record five touchdown passes. 

Previously before that, offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen and defensive end Garrett Rand both played in the 2016 edition of the contest.

Wisconsin signees participating in 2020 All-American Bowl

Jack Nelson

A four-star tackle by 247Sports composite rankings -- and by 247Sports standalone rankings, Rivals and ESPN for that matter -- the Wisconsin legacy appears to have been impressing this week. 

247Sports named Nelson as one of the top performers during the first second day of practices this week, and Rivals' Adam Gorney called him out as part of his "All-Lobby" team.

Trey Wedig

Like Nelson, Wedig is a four-star offensive tackle. Rivals ranks him as the No. 88 player overall and No. 11 offensive tackle in the country for the 2020 class. 247Sports composite rankings designate him as the No. 70 player overall and No. 9 offensive tackle in the nation, and ESPN has him even higher as the 56th player in the country for this recruiting cycle.

Rivals discussed his performance during Day 1 and Day 2 of practices, with the recruiting service calling him "arguably the most impressive offensive lineman for the West" and that the Kettle Moraine product "has first-round potential" after the first day.

Jalen Berger announcement

During the game and with a national audience watching, the standout running back from Ramsey, N.J. (Don Bosco Prep) will announce his verbal commitment. Both Rivals' and 247Sports' recruiting profiles of Berger state that he will make his decision on Saturday.

Recently, he released his top five programs, of which Wisconsin is one.

247Sports' Steve Wiltfong reported this week that Berger's announcement would take place during the second quarter of the bowl, and that Berger stated he would choose between Wisconsin and UCLA. Here's how Berger currently ranks according to the major recruiting services:

  • 247Sports composite rankings: Four stars, 0.9494 rating; No. 109 player in the nation; No. 11 running back in the nation; No. 2 player in New Jersey
  • 247Sports: Four stars, 91 rating, 6.0 rating; No. 200 player in the nation; No. 19 running back in the nation; No. 6 player in New Jersey
  • Rivals: Four stars; No. 49 player in the nation; No. 3 all-purpose back in the nation;
  • ESPN: Four stars, 83 rating; No. 13 athlete in the nation; No. 25 player in the region; No. 5 player in New Jersey

Based on recent 247Sports crystal ball and Rivals FutureCast predictions, Wisconsin appears to be trending in the positive direction. However, we will see which hat Berger chooses on Saturday.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Observations from Wisconsin's Win at Ohio State

Jake Kocorowski

A big-time victory to kick off 2020.

Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor Declares for 2020 NFL Draft

Jake Kocorowski

The legendary back now looks ahead to the next level.

Wisconsin OLB Christian Bell Announces Intention to Transfer

Jake Kocorowski

The depth at outside linebacker drops once again.

What to Watch for from Wisconsin as Big Ten Play Resumes

Jake Kocorowski

A few topics to discuss when the Badgers take the court during conference play.

QB Graham Mertz Takes in First-Year Experience as a Badger

Jake Kocorowski

The true freshman discusses what has been a crazy two years.

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State: How to Watch, Projected Starters

Jake Kocorowski

The Badgers resume Big Ten play on the road against the Buckeyes.

2020 Rose Bowl: How to Watch, Game Predictions

Jake Kocorowski

All you need to know to take in the Pasadena festivities if you're not in California.

Early Questions for Wisconsin's 2020 Season

Jake Kocorowski

Let's look ahead to thoughts on what next season could bring for the Badgers.

Grading Wisconsin's loss to Oregon in the 2020 Rose Bowl

Jake Kocorowski

AllBadgers.com presents its first set of grades for what was the biggest game of the year.

Game Balls from Wisconsin’s Rose Bowl Loss

Jake Kocorowski

Who stood out despite the disappointing defeat.