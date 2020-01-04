Wisconsin Signees, RB Target Jalen Berger at 2020 All-American Bowl

The Wisconsin Badgers locked in two four-star offensive linemen during the 2020 early signing period when in-state standouts Jack Nelson and Trey Wedig sent in their respective National Letters of Intent (NLI) on Dec. 18.

Before they make their way to Madison -- Nelson as a midyear enrollee and Wedig during the summer -- the two will participate in the 2020 All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Saturday. On top of that, UW's top running back target will reportedly announce his college destination during the game as well.

Here's what you need to know before tuning into one of the biggest, if not the biggest, prep high school all-star game in the nation.

How to watch the 2020 All-American Bowl

What: 2020 All-American Bowl

When: Saturday, Jan. 4 at 12 p.m. CT

Where: Alamodome in San Antonio, Tex.

TV: NBC

Previous Badgers to play in game

Last year, current Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz took home All-American Bowl MVP honors after throwing for a game-record five touchdown passes.

Previously before that, offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen and defensive end Garrett Rand both played in the 2016 edition of the contest.

Wisconsin signees participating in 2020 All-American Bowl

Jack Nelson

A four-star tackle by 247Sports composite rankings -- and by 247Sports standalone rankings, Rivals and ESPN for that matter -- the Wisconsin legacy appears to have been impressing this week.

247Sports named Nelson as one of the top performers during the first second day of practices this week, and Rivals' Adam Gorney called him out as part of his "All-Lobby" team.

Trey Wedig

Like Nelson, Wedig is a four-star offensive tackle. Rivals ranks him as the No. 88 player overall and No. 11 offensive tackle in the country for the 2020 class. 247Sports composite rankings designate him as the No. 70 player overall and No. 9 offensive tackle in the nation, and ESPN has him even higher as the 56th player in the country for this recruiting cycle.

Rivals discussed his performance during Day 1 and Day 2 of practices, with the recruiting service calling him "arguably the most impressive offensive lineman for the West" and that the Kettle Moraine product "has first-round potential" after the first day.

Jalen Berger announcement

During the game and with a national audience watching, the standout running back from Ramsey, N.J. (Don Bosco Prep) will announce his verbal commitment. Both Rivals' and 247Sports' recruiting profiles of Berger state that he will make his decision on Saturday.

Recently, he released his top five programs, of which Wisconsin is one.

247Sports' Steve Wiltfong reported this week that Berger's announcement would take place during the second quarter of the bowl, and that Berger stated he would choose between Wisconsin and UCLA. Here's how Berger currently ranks according to the major recruiting services:

247Sports composite rankings: Four stars, 0.9494 rating; No. 109 player in the nation; No. 11 running back in the nation; No. 2 player in New Jersey

247Sports: Four stars, 91 rating, 6.0 rating; No. 200 player in the nation; No. 19 running back in the nation; No. 6 player in New Jersey

Rivals: Four stars; No. 49 player in the nation; No. 3 all-purpose back in the nation;

ESPN: Four stars, 83 rating; No. 13 athlete in the nation; No. 25 player in the region; No. 5 player in New Jersey

Based on recent 247Sports crystal ball and Rivals FutureCast predictions, Wisconsin appears to be trending in the positive direction. However, we will see which hat Berger chooses on Saturday.