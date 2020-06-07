Alvis Whitted 'Thrilled and Fired Up' to be at Wisconsin

It has not been the typical start to a new coaching position for Alvis Whitted.

Wisconsin hired the former NFL receiver on March 4. Before he was able to coach his wide receivers on the field during the first spring practice -- his first ever practice as a UW assistant -- those sessions were shut down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite those 15 practices being wiped out, Whitted believes that under the current circumstances, the players have been engaging through their frequent conversations.

“We're building relationships -- even though we're not face-to-face -- we stay connected twice, three times a week on Zoom," Whitted told AllBadgers.com on May 29. "We talk football. We also talk about things that can obviously help them to become their very best.

"Maintaining their academic standards, and really just focusing on being the best version of themselves every day and to be ready when the time comes when we are actually able to get back together and become a football team face-to-face and in person."

While trying to build the connections with his new receivers in what he called a "unique time," Whitted also noted how he has also tried to be there for his receivers outside of the game.

"Really just trying to build that rapport the best way we can, and I think they've been very positive," Whitted said.

“Everyone's excited, and I think what they're looking for right now is a time and a date. They’re just looking for that time or that date, when you say, 'Hey, this is when you guys are coming back.' I think they're just hungry. They're ready to go so we're just taking it day-by-day, one day at a time. But really continue trying to prepare for Indiana (on Sept. 4), trying to get ahead on installation and all those things just to be ready.”

Last week, less than a week after AllBadgers.com spoke with Whitted, a UW official confirmed players would be allowed to come back to the Wisconsin campus beginning on June. 8 Exact details about COVID-19 testing and potential training schedules upon the student-athletes' return have not yet been made available.

Before their potential re-entry to UW, however, Whitted said players have been sending film of their drills back to him. He wants to ensure that what they are doing actually translates to football.

Along with many of his players having good setups for training, Whitted also credited Wisconsin's quarterbacks for keeping in touch with the receivers in regards to the offense and what routes need to be worked on.

“The communication has been really stellar, in my opinion," Whitted said. "Hopefully, we'll get back together pretty soon and start really digging into the details a little bit more.”

Whitted takes over a wide receiver room that will need to replace some key contributors from last year. Quintez Cephus declared for the NFL Draft in January after leading the team in receptions (59), receiving yards (901) and touchdown catches (seven).

A.J. Taylor exhausted his eligibility after last season, and the Kansas City native finished his time as a Badger with 89 career receptions for 1,316 yards (14.8 yards per reception) and 10 touchdowns. Known more for his kickoff return ability in 2019, Aron Cruickshank left Madison for Piscataway in January to transfer to Rutgers.

However, the position group returns at least a two-deep of seniors who saw action last year, leading with Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor. In 2019, Davis caught 30 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown while also carrying the ball nine times for 110 yards and a rushing score. Pryor hauled in 23 receptions for 278 yards, but he also ran the ball 13 times for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

Jack Dunn and Adam Krumholz, redshirt seniors who walked on to UW to begin their careers, also played in all 14 games last season.

When asked how he has prepared to look at all of the returning players and see skillsets and potential development, Whitted praised football video coordinator John Schaefer for helping virtually set up film.

“Being able to have some of the things that I've had throughout my journey, just being able to have those and really show those guys different things," Whitted said. "I'm actually able to see just from those cut ups, a lot of who they are based on what I've seen. We've got a talented group, we've got some guys that they have tremendous ability, and I'm really excited to work with those guys.

“But to answer your question, just being able to have our cut ups and film, and when we do Zoom, I can actually pull it up and we'll watch cut ups of our run game, our passing game. Then we can talk about what we could do better, what we did well. Just critiquing, and you can see guys move around and run routes, so it's all good. It's just continue to study the best way we can, get the most out of our guys in this environment, in this unique time.”

Looking at UWBadgers.com's profile page of Whitted, his resume upon his return to the college game shows success on various levels. After a collegiate track and football accolades at N.C. State, which included competing in the 200-meter final at the 1996 U.S. Olympic Trials, he played 122 games in nine seasons in the NFL.

Starting with the 2012 season, Whitted started mentoring the next generation of wide receivers as a position coach at Colorado State for seven seasons. That included helping guide two Rams to become Biletnikoff Award finalists and consensus first-team All-Americans in Rashard Higgins and Michael Gallup. Both are currently in the NFL, while two other players from that position group -- Preston Williams and Bisi Johnson -- also suit up for the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings, respectively, heading into the 2020 season.

Last year, Whitted jumped to the NFL to become the Green Bay Packers' wide receivers coach in a room led by standout Davante Adams. After a season with the historic franchise, he returns to the college game "thrilled and fired up" to be a part of Wisconsin.

He cited UW's resume in the last five years and what it shows him about the culture, leadership and the people in a program that "isn't flashy."

"It's work, it's hard work," Whitted said. "It's about your teammates. It's about family. It's about the culture, so many great things and I'm really thrilled to be a part of it.

“I can't give you an answer as to why I'm not in Green Bay anymore. I know that I did a heck of a job with those receivers in that room, and we were one game from the Super Bowl, and I had a great room. So to that point, I can't answer that.

"But what I can tell you is this -- we’re going to be a good group here at Wisconsin. We want to win, we want to continue to do well and uphold that standard that they’ve set forth. Coach (Ted) Gilmore prior to leaving, he'd done a great job with this group. So now, I'm tasked with following up and continuing to help these guys better and help our football program.”