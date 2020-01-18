Former Wisconsin WR Aron Cruickshank Commits to Rutgers

After entering the transfer portal earlier this month, now-former Wisconsin wide receiver Aron Cruickshank has found a new program to play for within the Big Ten Conference. The sophomore announced his commitment and intention to transfer to Rutgers on Saturday via his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Cruickshank emerged as a dangerous threat on special teams for Wisconsin during the 2019 season, taking back two kickoffs for touchdowns and averaging 29.3 yards per attempt in 23 tries. That included a 95-yard score during the first quarter of Wisconsin's 28-27 loss to Oregon in the 2020 Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

As noted by a UW official, those two kickoff returns for touchdowns tied a single-season-program record that is now held with Ira Matthews and Nick Davis.

New Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano also tweeted an announcement on Saturday afternoon, with the wide out responding:

At times this season, Cruickshank also found success on offense in particular Wildcat situations. Two 27-yard runs, including one for a touchdown against Purdue on Nov. 23, showcased his explosiveness and playmaking ability. He finished the year with 138 yards on 13 carries and the one rushing score. The second-year wide out also caught three receptions for 29 yards.

Cruickshank ends his Wisconsin career playing in 27 games over two seasons. He carried the ball 19 total times for 189 yards and two rushing touchdowns, along with four passes for 40 yards. As a kickoff returner, he averaged 24.6 yards per attempt in 49 tries.

With NCAA transfer rules, the Brooklyn, N.Y., native -- who did not redshirt in two years in Madison -- will have to sit one year unless a waiver to play immediately is approved.

Wisconsin and Rutgers do not play each other in 2020, but the Badgers travel to Piscataway to take on the Scarlet Knights in a Nov. 6, 2021 cross-divisional contest.