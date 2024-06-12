Badgers flip hometown DL from Big Ten rival
Middleton, Wisconsin 2025 defensive lineman Torin Pettaway flipped his commitment from Minnesota to Wisconsin Tuesday.
Pettaway originally committed to the Badgers on March 7, before flipping to the Gophers on March 28. He officially visited Minnesota last weekend, but he has since flipped again back to his home state Badgers.
Listed at 6-foot-5, 265 pounds, he is the No. 5 ranked player in Wisconsin according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He is an incredibly impressive athlete for his size, also starring for his school's varsity basketball team since his sophomore year.
He is now Wisconsin's 17th verbal commitment for the class of 2025, ranking as the 13th-best overall class in the country. Recruiting news is not expected to slow down anytime soon, as the Badgers are expected to have 10 more official visitors on campus this weekend.
Full 2025 class (17 commitments)
- OT, Logan Powell (Phoenix, AZ)
- WR, Cameron Miller (Atco, NJ)
- OT, Nolan Davenport (Massillon, OH)
- OT, Michael Roeske (Wautoma, WI)
- CB, Rukeem Stroud (Tampa, FL)
- TE, Nizyi Davis (Indianpolis, IN)
- DL Torin Pettaway (Middleton, WI)
- LB, Cooper Catalano (Germantown, WI)
- CB, Jaimier Scott (Cincinnati, OH)
- LB, Brenden Anes (Franklin, TN)
- S, Remington Moss (Fredericksburg, VA)
- CB, Jahmere Washington (Chicago, IL)
- QB, Landyn Locke (Rockwall, TX)
- OT, Cam Clark (Dexter, MI)
- S, Grant Dean (Neenah, WI)
- LB, Samuel Lateju (Lawrenceville, NJ)
- ATH, Luke Emmerich (Monticello, MN)