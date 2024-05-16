Badgers gain commitment from four-star athlete Cameron Miller
Cameron Miller, a four-star athlete in the 2025 recruiting class per On3, has committed to the Badgers football team, he announced on social media on Thursday.
Miller, a native of Winslow Township, N.J., is listed as a three-star cornerback on 247Sports, but he also plays wide receiver and seems in line to play receiver at Wisconsin. He's the No. 14-ranked recruit in New Jersey, according to 247Sports, and the No. 31-ranked receiver.
Miller fielded a host of offers from other top Division I programs, including Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Boston College, Duke, Illinois, James Madison, Kentucky, Liberty, Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. He had 22 scholarship offers all together.
Miller is the first receiver commit for the Badgers' 2025 class.