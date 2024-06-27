All Badgers

Badgers have 15th-best defense in new college football video game

EA Sports rated Wisconsin's defense an 86 overall.

Tony Liebert

Nov 11, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers safety Hunter Wohler (24) celebrates following a play during the third quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 11, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers safety Hunter Wohler (24) celebrates following a play during the third quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports / Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
EA Sports released its top-25 defenses for the release of its new College Football 25 video game. Wisconsin ranks 15th-best in the country at 86 overall.

The Badgers have the fifth-best defense in the Big Ten, according to the game. With potentiall All-American defensive backs Hunter Wohler and Ricardo Hallman returning to Madison, defensive coordinator Mike Tressel has the chance to take a big step forward this season.

College Football 25 will officially release on July 19.

