Badgers have 15th-best defense in new college football video game
EA Sports rated Wisconsin's defense an 86 overall.
EA Sports released its top-25 defenses for the release of its new College Football 25 video game. Wisconsin ranks 15th-best in the country at 86 overall.
The Badgers have the fifth-best defense in the Big Ten, according to the game. With potentiall All-American defensive backs Hunter Wohler and Ricardo Hallman returning to Madison, defensive coordinator Mike Tressel has the chance to take a big step forward this season.
College Football 25 will officially release on July 19.
