Badgers have two top-100 players in new college football video game
The official return of EA Sports' College Football 25 video game is less than two weeks away. On Wednesday, EA Sports released the ratings of the top-100 players in the game and Wisconsin's Ricardo Hallman and Hunter Wohler have found themselves recognized.
Hallman is the highest-ranked Badgers player in the game at 91 overall. With 91 speed, 95 acceleration, 61 strength, 89 awareness and 92 jump, he is the 62nd-best overall player and fourth-best cornerback in the country.
Last season as a redshirt sophomore, he started all 13 games for Wisconsin. He compiled seven interceptions, which tied for the most in the country. He added 34 total tackles and three tackles for loss. Pro Football Focus (PFF) gave him an 83.5 overall grade, which ranked second best on the team.
Wohler is a 90 overall, which ranks 84th among all players –– and the No. 9 safety –– in the game. He has 90 speed, 92 acceleration, 76 strength, 87 awareness and 91 jump. With an 89.2 PFF grade, Wohler had a monster junior season with the Badgers. He had a team-high 120 total tackles, the most for a Badgers defensive back since Reggie Holt in 1991.
The game officially releases on July 19.