Wisconsin Badgers searching for answers among left tackle, tight end options
Another podcast appearance dives into several questions Wisconsin needs to address months from now when preseason camp arrives. Among them include two critical position groups where the spring didn't provide definitive answers.
In this story:
The Wisconsin Badgers have roles to fill at left tackle and tight end after injuries and departures this spring.
Luke Fickell has a handful of options he likes in the rotation, but spring practices didn't provide a definite answer.
Wisconsin Badgers on SI joined Bleav in Badgers this week to break down these and some of the other biggest questions for UW after its spring practices.
Among the Wisconsin-related topics that we discussed on the 40-plus minute show included the following:
- [4:00] My long-winded answer discussing Wisconsin's left tackle situation
- [9:00] Addressing a couple questions regarding the departure of Tanner Koziol and the tight end group
- [18:00] The depth of the running back room with second-year players Dilin Jones and Darrion Dupree, along with redshirt junior Cade Yacamelli
- [26:40] Can Mike Tressel's defensive unit stop the run this season?
- [33:15] Promising thoughts about Wisconsin inside linebackers Tackett Curtis and Christian Alliegro, but who steps up behind them
