Badgers' Luke Fickell among top 20 highest-paid coaches in college football
Wisconsin's Luke Fickell is the 18th-highest-paid head coach in college football, according to a recent list from USA Today.
Fickell is in the middle of his second season with the Badgers, and he has compiled an 11-8 record so far (7-5 in conference play). His 2024 salary of $7.7 million ranks as the fifth-highest in the Big Ten. With a record of 57-18 at Cincinnati and two New Year's Six bowl appearances, he proved to have the resume of a top-20 coach in the sport.
Fickell's $40.1 million contract buyout (as of 12/1/24) ranks 13th-highest in college football. The success at Wisconsin has not yet fully arrived, but Fickell is compensated like one of the best coaches in college football.
Coming off back-to-back blowout Big Ten wins, there's some momentum building for Wisconsin's program under Fickell in year two. They'll face a potential trap game this week against Northwestern before hosting No. 3 Penn State on Oct. 26 in what could be an opportunity for a program-altering win for the Badgers.
The Penn State game is followed a road game against Iowa, another huge home game against a current top-3 team (No. 2 Oregon), and then matchups against Nebraska and Minnesota to finish the year. The Badgers, currently 4-2, will have to play well over the final six weeks to surpass last season's seven wins.