Badgers make top three for 4-star offensive lineman
The No. 1 ranked player in Massachusetts, offensive lineman Hardy Watts, released his final three schools Saturday, including Wisconsin alongside Michigan and Clemson.
Listed at 6-foot-6, 290 pounds, Watts is the No. 16-ranked interior offensive lineman in the country according to 247Sports. The recruiting service's composite rankings slot him as the No. 217 overall player in the national class of 2025.
He officially visited Wisconsin on June 7, but Clemson recruiting insider Austin Hannon has logged a crystal ball prediction for him to commit to the Tigers. Watts is currently visiting Duke this weekend and he still has an official visit scheduled for next weekend at Michigan, so we could get a final decision by the end of the month.
Landing a player of Watts' caliber would be another massive feather in Wisconsin's recruiting cap, but they will have to beat out two of the most consistent programs in the country to get him.