Badgers name Tyler Van Dyke starting quarterback ahead of season
The quarterback competition is over in Madison.
Badgers offensive coordinator Phil Longo said on Wednesday that Tyler Van Dyke has been named the team’s starting quarterback. The news was expected, but Wisconsin had long maintained Van Dyke and Braedyn Locke were still competing for the starting job.
Van Dyke, however, had been taking all the first-team reps since Sunday.
This season will be Van Dyke’s first in Madison after spending the past four seasons at Miami. Last season, Van Dyke threw for 2,703 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while competing 65.8% of his passes. Van Dyke’s best season came in 2021 when he threw for 2,931 yards, 25 touchdowns and just six picks while completing 62.3% of his passes.
Van Dyke just had significantly more experience than his competitor, Locke, who started three games for the Badgers last season after transferring from Mississippi State. While he played well, throwing for 777 yards, five touchdowns and just one interception while completing 50% of his passes, there’s just no way to replicate the experience of Van Dyke.
The Badgers open their season on Aug. 30 when they host Western Michigan at 8 p.m.