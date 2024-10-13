All Badgers

Badgers open as 6.5-point favorites for Saturday's game at Northwestern

Wisconsin is coming off back-to-back blowout wins over Purdue and Rutgers.

Nolan O'Hara

Wisconsin running back Tawee Walker (3) celebrates after a rushing touchdown with teammates during the second half against Rutgers at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J., on Oct. 12, 2024. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Coming off back-to-back blowout wins over Purdue and Rutgers, Badgers football team opens as a 6.5-point favorite for this Saturday’s game against Northwestern at Martin Stadium in Evanston, Ill., according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Badgers improved to 4-2, and 2-1 in the Big Ten, with Saturday’s 42-7 victory over Rutgers.

They have wins over the Scarlet Knights, Purdue, South Dakota and Western Michigan, with losses coming to then-No. 4 Alabama and then-No. 13 Southern Cal. 

Northwestern, meanwhile, is coming off a 37-10 victory over Maryland on Friday.

The Wildcats improved to 3-3, and 1-2 in the Big Ten, with the victory. They have wins over the Terrapins, Miami-Ohio and Eastern Illinois this season, with losses coming to Duke in overtime, Washington and to then-No. 23 Indiana. 

The Wildcats beat the Badgers 24-10 last season on Nov. 11 in Madison, Wis.

The two teams meet on Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff in Evanston in a game that will be televised on Big Ten Network.

