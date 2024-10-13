Badgers open as 6.5-point favorites for Saturday's game at Northwestern
Coming off back-to-back blowout wins over Purdue and Rutgers, Badgers football team opens as a 6.5-point favorite for this Saturday’s game against Northwestern at Martin Stadium in Evanston, Ill., according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
The Badgers improved to 4-2, and 2-1 in the Big Ten, with Saturday’s 42-7 victory over Rutgers.
They have wins over the Scarlet Knights, Purdue, South Dakota and Western Michigan, with losses coming to then-No. 4 Alabama and then-No. 13 Southern Cal.
Northwestern, meanwhile, is coming off a 37-10 victory over Maryland on Friday.
The Wildcats improved to 3-3, and 1-2 in the Big Ten, with the victory. They have wins over the Terrapins, Miami-Ohio and Eastern Illinois this season, with losses coming to Duke in overtime, Washington and to then-No. 23 Indiana.
The Wildcats beat the Badgers 24-10 last season on Nov. 11 in Madison, Wis.
The two teams meet on Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff in Evanston in a game that will be televised on Big Ten Network.