Badgers open as 7.5-point underdogs for homecoming game against No. 3 Penn State
The Badgers football team made it three straight blowout wins in a row with Saturday’s 23-3 victory over Northwestern in Evanston, Ill. Now with plenty of momentum, the Badgers will be looking to upset a giant.
Wisconsin opens as a 7.5-point underdog for Saturday’s game against third-ranked Penn State at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
The game is certainly an intriguing matchup. Prior to Saturday’s game, the Badgers blew out Rutgers 42-7 on Oct. 12 after crushing Purdue 52-6 the week before on Oct. 5. They’re 5-2 overall with a 3-1 record in the Big Ten.
The Nittany Lions, meanwhile, were off this week but beat Southern Cal 33-30 in overtime on Oct. 12. They’re unbeaten — 6-0 and 3-0 in the Big Ten — but they’ve had some close calls. Penn State beat Bowling Green by just a touchdown — 34-27 — on Sept. 7, beat now-No. 22 Illinois 21-7 on Sept. 28 and topped UCLA 27-11 on Oct. 5 before last week’s scare.
While the Nittany Lions haven’t lost, they haven’t appeared unbeatable, and the Badgers have been red hot the last three weeks thanks in large part to the dominance of Tawee Walker. It’s clear Vegas has taken notice as Penn State is favored to win only by a possession, and the Badgers will be looking for the biggest win of the Luke Fickell era when they host the Nittany Lions for their homecoming weekend for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.