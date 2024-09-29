Badgers open as huge favorites at home against Purdue in Week 6
What's the cure for a two-game losing streak in the Big Ten? The Purdue Boilermakers.
Purdue (1-3) visits Camp Randall Stadium this coming Saturday and the Boilermakers are 12.5-point underdogs against the Wisconsin Badgers. That's a sight for sore eyes after Wisconsin just went through a back-to-back against Alabama and USC, who are ranked No. 1 and No. 11 in the updated AP Top-25 rankings.
Wisconsin led USC 21-10 at the half before the Trojans dominated the second half 28-0 with a pair of touchdowns in both the third and fourth quarters. It was a repeat of what happened against Alabama, who outscored the Badgers 21-7 in the second half.
The Badgers have yet to beat a ranked team under head coach Luke Fickell, who is in his second season after leading the University of Cincinnati to 57 wins and only 13 losses from 2017 to 2022. The losing to ranked teams goes back further as the Badgers have lost 13 of 15 overall against teams in the top 25.
The Badgers won't have to worry about dealing with a ranked team this week. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. CT and it'll be televised on Big Ten Network.