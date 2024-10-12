Badgers receiver Will Pauling ruled out against Rutgers after first-half exit
Pauling had four receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game.
Badgers wide receiver Will Pauling was ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J., due to an upper-body injury suffered during the first half.
Pauling took a big hit during the first half and was slow to get up off the field. It's certainly a blow for the Badgers as Pauling has established himself as their No. 1 receiver, and he was off to a strong start against the Scarlet Knights.
Pauling hauled in four receptions for 49 yards and the game's opening touchdown before his exit.
The Badgers led Rutgers 14-0 at the halftime break. The game was still in progress at the time of publication.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
