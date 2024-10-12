All Badgers

Badgers receiver Will Pauling ruled out against Rutgers after first-half exit

Pauling had four receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game.

Wisconsin wide receiver Will Pauling attempts to catch the ball against Southern California in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on Sept. 28, 2024.
Badgers wide receiver Will Pauling was ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J., due to an upper-body injury suffered during the first half.

Pauling took a big hit during the first half and was slow to get up off the field. It's certainly a blow for the Badgers as Pauling has established himself as their No. 1 receiver, and he was off to a strong start against the Scarlet Knights.

Pauling hauled in four receptions for 49 yards and the game's opening touchdown before his exit.

The Badgers led Rutgers 14-0 at the halftime break. The game was still in progress at the time of publication.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

