Wisconsin Badgers' Riley Mahlman ranked among Big Ten's best returning offensive tackles
The Wisconsin Badgers' offensive line factory continues to remain strong.
After left tackle Jack Nelson was taken in this year's NFL Draft, the school still has one of the Big Ten's best offensive tackles coming back this season.
PFF listed Riley Mahlman among the six highest-graded returning offensive tackles in the conference with a 76.0 overall grade.
PFF charted him with just two sacks and three quarterback hits allowed on 405 pass blocking snaps last season, with only three penalties against him on the year.
Mahlman has been a mainstay at right tackle over the last two seasons and is looking to take his game to another level in 2025 with eyes on an NFL Draft selection of his own.
Wisconsin will need him to hold things down after losing projected starting left tackle Kevin Haywood to a torn ACL this spring.