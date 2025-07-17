All Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers star T.J. Watt ends holdout with record-setting contract extension from Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers made T.J. Watt the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL with his new deal. Not bad for a former first round pick out of Wisconsin.

Lorin Cox

Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) takes the field against the Kansas City Chiefs at Acrisure Stadium.
Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) takes the field against the Kansas City Chiefs at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
T.J. Watt's holdout accomplished exactly what he wanted.

The former Wisconsin Badgers star pass rusher didn't participate in the Pittsburgh Steelers' offseason workouts while seeking a new contract.

He cashed in on Thursday.

The team agreed to a record-setting three-year extension worth $123 million, including $108 million guaranteed.

The new deal makes Watt the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL at $41 million per year, surpassing Myles Garrett's four-year, $160 million deal from the Cleveland Browns.

Watt is coming off a slightly down year in production with 11.5 sacks, but in 2023, he led the NFL with 19.

He turns 31 this season, but he remains one of the league's most dominant forces off the edge with a well-rounded skillset to impact every play.

The deal ensures he'll remain a Steeler for the foreseeable future, with the potential for finishing his career without ever playing for a different franchse.

