Badgers the 18th-best team in the country in new college football video game
Team ratings for the new EA Sports College Football 25 video game have been released and Wisconsin is the No. 18 team in the country.
On Thursday, Wisconsin's defense ranked 15th-best in the game, and on Friday they were given the No. 18 overall ranking. The real life preseason top-25 rankings have not been released, but after Wisconsin's place on the video game list you could assume they could find themselves in the real world top 25 heading into the 2024 season.
The Badgers are the fourth-best team in the Big Ten according to the game, trailing only Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State. USC and Iowa are the only other teams from the conference to find themselves in the top 25.
Fans will get a chance to play with the Wisconsin 2024 roster when the game officially releases worldwide on July 19.