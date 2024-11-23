Badgers will be without Will Pauling and Hunter Wohler against Nebraska
The Wisconsin football will be without two starters, wide receiver Will Pauling and safety Hunter Wohler, for Saturday's game against Nebraska on the road.
Wohler left last week's game against top-ranked Oregon with an injury, and he was not able to heal up in time for this week's game against Nebraska. He's led the Badgers with 63 total tackles and six PBUs this season. Preston Zachman and Austin Brown's roles will now increase at safety.
Pauling led Wisconsin in receiving last season but has been dealing with injuries for a large part of 2024. He still has a team-high 42 catches and three receiving touchdowns, but he is second with 407 receiving yards. The Badgers will now look towards Vinny Anthony II, C.J. Williams and Trech Kekahuna in the receiver room.
Wisconsin and Nebraska will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday, and the game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network as both teams look for their sixth win to officially claim bowl eligibility.