Badgers' Will Pauling active and Bryson Green remains out against Northwestern
Wisconsin's No. 1 wide receiver Will Pauling is not listed on Saturday morning's injury report and he will be active against Northwestern, while outside receiving option Bryson Green remains out.
Pauling suffered an ankle injury two weeks ago against Purdue, but after returning to the lineup last week against Rutgers, he left after taking a big hit. He heads into this week's game against Northwestern with zero injury designation as Wisconsin looks for its third-straight win.
Last season, Pauling led Wisconsin with 74 receptions for 837 receiving yards and six touchdowns. This season, he is leading the team with 25 receptions, but he's second on the team with 251 receiving yards and tied for a team lead with two receiving touchdowns.
Green was expected to compete for the Badgers' No. 2 wide receiver role this season, but he will now miss his second straight game due to injury. He has 12 catches for 154 yards this season, but Wisconsin will now lean on C.J. Williams as an outside deep threat and a big target in the red zone.
Wisconsin will kick off against Northwestern today at 11 a.m. CT on Big Ten Network.