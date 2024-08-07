Badgers' Will Pauling recognized on Biletnikoff Award watch list
Badgers wide receiver Will Pauling on Wednesday was named to the preseason watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, which is given to the most outstanding wide receiver in the FBS.
Pauling was among 50 wide receivers named to the preseason watch list.
Last season was Pauling’s first in Madison as he followed Luke Fickell after two years at Cincinnati. Pauling turned in a breakout season in which he recorded 74 receptions for 837 yards and six touchdowns. He had just 13 catches for 128 yards in his two seasons at Cincinnati.
Pauling, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound slot receiver, has been garnering more and more attention as the Badgers season draws closer. He was also recently named to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman’s annual “Freaks List” and is the clear headliner in a relatively weak receivers room.
The Badgers begin their season with a home game against Western Michigan at 8 p.m. on Aug. 30.